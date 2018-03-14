Four year wait for Social Security Disability check, clock is ticking

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) – A disabled worker in the Southtowns has waited for years for his first disability check, but he got tired of waiting and reached out for help, “I called Social Security, the congressman, my lawyer.”

When the check still somehow got misdirected, “Rocky”—not his real name—contacted Call 4 Action, and has been assured the money will arrive sometime this week.

Rocky has an urgent need for his disability benefits, even beyond his four-year wait. He is terminally ill, and the clock is ticking.

The pseudonym “Rocky” seems appropriate for the Southtowns grandfather–he has taken some tough shots, medically and emotionally–but he is still standing, although doctors have told him he has reached his life’s final round.

Those circumstances are among the reasons he has requested anonymity.

Rocky first applied for Social Security Disability in 2014, but after his initial denial, he was approved the following year, “I was supposed to start getting monthly checks in October of that year and that did not happen, along with my back pay. Supposedly they put it into an account that did not exist.”

Because benefits accrue from the date a disability claim is filed, Rocky’s benefits are well into five figures, and while the full benefits have not come Rocky’s way yet, others have received their share of his money, such as his lawyer.

Rocky did make some progress through his Congressman, then he contacted Call 4 Action, The Congressman was all about it for about the first two or three weeks, and then they kind of forgot who I was.”

Then he reached out to Call 4 Action a second time, earlier this week, “I Called 4 Action again, and two days later, the money is supposed to be in my account tomorrow.”

When Rocky finally gets his first disability check, he said New York City is at the top of his bucket list, “I want to see the Statue of Liberty, I want to see Ground Zero. My time on this earth is limited and I am going to make the most of it.”