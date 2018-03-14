Judge enters not guilty plea for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

(CNN) – A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Nikolas Cruz’s behalf as the teen was arraigned Wednesday in last month’s massacre at a South Florida high school — on the same day students across the country walked out of class to demand stricter gun laws because of the killings.

A Broward County grand jury last week indicted the 19-year-old gunman on 17 counts of premeditated murder in the first degree and 17 counts of attempted murder in the first degree.

Wednesday’s plea in a Fort Lauderdale court came after Cruz’s defense attorney told the judge that the teen was standing mute to the charges — meaning he was declining to enter a plea.

Cruz, wearing a red jail jumpsuit, largely kept his head down as he sat in a jury box with three law enforcement officers standing behind him.