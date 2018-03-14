Judge enters not guilty plea for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

(CNN) – A judge entered a plea of not guilty on Nikolas Cruz’s behalf as the teen was arraigned Wednesday in last month’s massacre at a South Florida high school — on the same day students across the country walked out of class to demand stricter gun laws because of the killings.
Prosecutors announced in court filings that they will seek the death penalty. They listed several factors, including that Cruz knowingly created a risk of death for many people and that the shooting was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.”