Man admits to starting fire at Allentown apartment building

Related Coverage Suspected Allentown arsonist is a resident of Franklin Street apartment building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has admitted to fourth-degree arson following an incident in Allentown.

This past July, Brandon Adler, 29, caused a couch at his Franklin St. apartment to catch fire. The fire then spread throughout the building.

Five people who were inside the building at the time escaped without being harmed, but two other people had to be rescued through a second-story window by Buffalo fire crews.

The fire caused severe damage to the building’s second floor and roof. Water damage occurred throughout the entire building, and everyone who lived there was displaced.

Adler, who now lives in Amherst, faces up to four years in prison. He will be sentenced on May 21.