NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – The penguins at the Aquarium of Niagara Falls have a new place to play.

Wednesday morning, aquarium officials along with Niagara Falls mayor Paul Dyster cut the ribbon on the new “Penguin Coast”.

The $3.5 million exhibit has a new 15,000 gallon pool, a commissary, and a classroom where visitors can learn more about the animals. Aquarium organizers say the new exhibit is the largest project ever undertaken and completed at the Aquarium of Niagara.