Northwestern University reports person with gun on campus

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern University is asking people to take shelter saying there is a report of a person with a gun on the school’s suburban Chicago campus.

University spokesman Jon Yates said Wednesday afternoon that the school had a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall, a graduate student dormitory on the Evanston campus. Yates says Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene.

There is a report of a person with a gun in Engelhart Hall at the corner of Emerson Street and Maple Avenue. Evanston and Northwestern University police are on the scene. Seek shelter if in the area. — Northwestern (@NorthwesternU) March 14, 2018

The school also tweeted about the report, asking people to stay away from the area and to “shelter in a safe place and stay until further notice.”

The report comes as students across the country walked out of school to protest gun violence.