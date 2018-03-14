People wear purple Wednesday to raise awareness for women in STEM careers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – People around the country are wearing purple Wednesday, in support of women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

This is the third year for the ‘Dress for STEM’ movement. It began solely within the female broadcast meteorology community. This year it has expanded to include any females working in STEM careers. The goal of the movement is to inspire young women to pursue higher education in STEM fields and also to bring awareness to the need for more women in those careers.

That need is great. Women make up 47 percent of all jobs in the United States but only 24 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math are held by women. In addition, according to research published by the American Meteorological Society, females make up only 8 percent of chief meteorologist positions around the country.

If you would like to join women around the country in solidarity, you are encouraged to wear purple and to post a picture on social media using the hashtag #DressforSTEM.