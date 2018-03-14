People wear purple Wednesday to raise awareness for women in STEM careers

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – People around the country are wearing purple Wednesday, in support of women in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

This is the third year for the ‘Dress for STEM’ movement. It began solely within the female broadcast meteorology community. This year it has expanded to include any females working in STEM careers. The goal of the movement is to inspire young women to pursue higher education in STEM fields and also to bring awareness to the need for more women in those careers.

That need is great.  Women make up 47 percent of all jobs in the United States but only 24 percent of jobs in science, technology, engineering, and math are held by women. In addition, according to research published by the American Meteorological Society, females make up only 8 percent of chief meteorologist positions around the country.

If you would like to join women around the country in solidarity, you are encouraged to wear purple and to post a picture on social media using the hashtag #DressforSTEM.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s