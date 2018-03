Related Coverage Former Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputy charged with murder

PERRY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Perry town board member charged with murder will not be removed from the board- for now.

Joseph Mlyniec is accused of killing Robert Irvine III at his home in Perry last week.

Mlyniec was not at Wednesday night’s town board meeting.

The town supervisor said at Wednesday night’s meeting that the board wants Mlyniec to resign, but can’t force him to leave.

He said they’ll wait to see if he’s convicted or resigns.

Mlyniec is also a retired Wyoming County Sheriff’s deputy.