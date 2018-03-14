Police: 3 arrested after attack at Buffalo school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a girl was attacked by three other females outside of Buffalo Public School #59 on Tuesday.

Two teenagers and an 18-year-old were arrested after Buffalo police say an attack happened during dismissal.

According to police, the suspects, who they say jumped another student, were armed with a knife.

The suspects in the attack were charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing. The 18-year-old and one of the teens were also charged with trespassing.