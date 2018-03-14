Police say 2 shot at Alabama hospital, gunman subdued

AP Published:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a Birmingham, Alabama, hospital, wounding two men before turning the gun on himself Wednesday night, police said.

Capt. H.R. Watson of Birmingham Fire and Rescue told news reporters that two victims were shot and wounded, and the shooter then shot himself. He said one victim was in critical condition with multiple wounds.

He said authorities are unsure of the shooter’s relation to the victims and whether the victims worked at the hospital. He added that police “still have a lot to find out.”

Police say the scene is secure and authorities issued an “all clear” alert about 7:45 p.m. after ordering students to shelter-in-place.

Al.com reports paramedics were entering the building through the same-day surgery entrance and being taken to the second floor where the victims were believed to be located.

UAB Highlands is a campus of UAB Hospital, which is part of the medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s