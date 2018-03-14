Rep. Slaughter treated for concussion after fall

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) – Congresswoman Louise Slaughter was hospitalized after a fall last week, her staff says in an email.

Staff members say the 88-year-old congresswoman suffered a concussion and received treatment at George Washington University.

Slaughter Chief of Staff Liam Fitzsimmons writes, “Congresswoman Slaughter fell at her Washington, DC residence last week and was taken to George Washington University Hospital to receive treatment and monitoring for a concussion. She did not suffer any fractures or broken bones and is receiving excellent care from the world-class medical staff at GW hospital. The congresswoman is tough as nails and she will bring that same spirit to this recovery. We appreciate the outpouring of support and the community’s patience during her recuperation. We will release additional information as it becomes available.”

Slaughter is running this November for her 16th term in Congress.