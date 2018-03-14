Security increased as students walk out of schools

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — For 17 minutes, all is calm, quiet, and still at Cheektowaga Central High School.

“It’s sad,” said Javaughn Williams, a senior.

He is among the small group of students which walked out of their classes following a moment of silence and discussions regarding school safety.

“They were telling us we shouldn’t go out side but I feel as though we should because we’re trying to make something happen.”

The Cheektowaga Superintendent says they did dissuade students from going outside during the National Walk Out; adding, student leaders organized the events they had throughout the day.

Outside of every school, two patrol cars were in place in case any issues or incidents came up during the demonstrations.

“We were concerned if we had kids outside in the streets, with this weather, there might be safety issues,” said Jim Speyer, the Cheektowaga Assistant Chief of Police.

The assistant says they didn’t have any issues at any of the schools but they will remain vigilant over the next few days.

