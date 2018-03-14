Special prosecutor requested for Dirschberger investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Sexual assault allegations against a former Erie County leader have sparked a call for change.

Al Dirschberger, former Commissioner of Social Services was indicted earlier this year on rape and criminal sexual act charges. The charges stem from an alleged incident in December while the 53-year-old and his subordinate employee were attending a work related conference in Albany.

This week, .the victim filed a legal notice of her intent to sue the county. Her lawyer claims the county was aware of the sexual harassment and abuse by Dirschberger and failed to take necessary actions to protect her.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is now requesting an independent investigation to find out what really happened.

“When I heard the allegations for the very first time it literally made me sick, no county employee should ever ever have to endure that kind of horror. I want to make sure that this never happens again within the walls of Erie County government, so we need answers, we need information so we can improve policies and procedures so we protect our county employees,” said Mychajliw.

Legislator Joe Lorigo told News 4 he agrees with the independent investigation. He says he will present a resolution Thursday to force the issues and get answers.

“You can’t have the administration or anybody taint the brush of politics reviewing the administration. It’s better to have an independent outside investigation to determine the real truth and real facts of what happened,” said Lorigo.