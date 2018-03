CONCORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Springville man has been charged with DWI following an off-roadway crash in the Town of Concord Tuesday night.

The driver, John Bremiller, 63, of Springville, was charged with a felony count of DWI due to previous convictions and two vehicle and traffic law violations.

His vehicle was found off the roadway near Spaulding and Genesee roads.

He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.