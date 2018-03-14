Stormy Daniels crowdfunding her legal fees in suit against Trump

Washington (CNN) – The porn star suing President Donald Trump is using a crowdfunding effort to cover her legal fees and other related expenses.

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, has filed a complaint against the President over a non-disclosure agreement she claims is void regarding an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Clifford’s plea on crowdjustice.com was confirmed by her attorney on Wednesday.

“I need funds to pay for: attorneys’ fees; out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, arb

itration, and my right to speak openly; security expenses; and damages that may be awarded against me if I speak out and ultimately lose to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen,” the page reads.

With 29 days remaining, Clifford’s effort had raised more than $46,000 as of Wednesday night, according to the fundraising page

Clifford alleges in the lawsuit that Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her to stay silent about the affair and says he has continued to intimidate her into keeping silent. “I am more fortunate than many, many people in this country. And for that I am grateful. But unfortunately, I do not have the vast resources to fight Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen alone. Thank you for supporting me,” the crowdfunding page says. Cohen admitted last month that he had paid Clifford $130,000 from his own pocket through a private LLC as part of the deal just before the 2016 election. Her complaint argues the deal is not valid, though, because it was Cohen who signed it on behalf of Trump and not Trump himself. hearing is scheduled for July 12 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.