Stormy Daniels crowdfunding her legal fees in suit against Trump

FILE - In this May 6, 2009 file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. The adult film actress who said she had sex with President Donald Trump is offering to return the $130,000 she was paid for agreeing not to discuss their alleged relationship. An attorney for Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sent a letter to Trump's lawyer Monday, March 12, 2018, saying she would wire the money to Trump if she could speak openly about their relationship. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)

Washington (CNN) – The porn star suing President Donald Trump is using a crowdfunding effort to cover her legal fees and other related expenses.

Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, has filed a complaint against the President over a non-disclosure agreement she claims is void regarding an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.
Clifford’s plea on crowdjustice.com was confirmed by her attorney on Wednesday.
“I need funds to pay for: attorneys’ fees; out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, arb
itration, and my right to speak openly; security expenses; and damages that may be awarded against me if I speak out and ultimately lose to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen,” the page reads.
With 29 days remaining, Clifford’s effort had raised more than $46,000 as of Wednesday night, according to the fundraising page.
Clifford alleges in the lawsuit that Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her to stay silent about the affair and says he has continued to intimidate her into keeping silent.
“I am more fortunate than many, many people in this country. And for that I am grateful. But unfortunately, I do not have the vast resources to fight Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen alone. Thank you for supporting me,” the crowdfunding page says.
Cohen admitted last month that he had paid Clifford $130,000 from his own pocket through a private LLC as part of the deal just before the 2016 election. Her complaint argues the deal is not valid, though, because it was Cohen who signed it on behalf of Trump and not Trump himself.
hearing is scheduled for July 12 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

