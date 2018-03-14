Students flee evacuation center at school after someone screams ‘get down on the ground’

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — L.C. Bird High School in Virginia has been evacuated after the school received a threat over the phone Wednesday morning, according to schools officials.

Police requested the school relocate students to an evacuation center while authorities search the building.

A video from Nexstar contributing reporter Nick Conigliaro on scene shows students fleeing from the evacuation center after someone allegedly opened a door and screamed “Get down on the ground.”

Students told WRIC that there were no shots fired, but they didn’t want to sit in there and risk it saying, “F*** that.”

WRIC also spoke with two parents who say they are terrified right now because they can’t reach their children, and that it’s just chaos.

Below is the letter schools officials sent to parents:

“Earlier this morning, Bird High School received a phone call that was threatening in nature. As a result, police requested that we relocate students to a different area on campus and to nearby areas while the building is searched. Bird High students have been relocated and are safe.
We are asking parents not to respond to school in order to allow police to do their job. However, if you insist on picking up your child early, you should report to the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse.
Bird High officials will provide an update as soon as available.”

