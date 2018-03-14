Toys ‘R’ Us will close or sell all US stores

(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is closing its doors after 70 years in business.
The iconic toy retailer will shut or sell all of its almost 800 stores in the United States, a source familiar with the matter told CNNMoney on Wednesday.
