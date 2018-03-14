WalkUpNotOut movement floods social media Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – While dozens of students participated in the Walk Out movement Wednesday, there’s another way students are fighting to make a difference.

Hundreds of students walked out of several schools throughout Western New York Wednesday. It’s part of the National School Walkout.

Students are calling for stricter gun laws after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida last month.

“I think it’s important and I think we should keep going until we get a result,” said JaVaughn Williams, senior at Cheektowaga Central High school.

Some students shared a moment of silence.

“We wanted to pay respects for everybody,” said Szymon Mazur, a senior at Cheektowaga Central.

But as students across the country held signs and walked out of their classrooms, many people are also encouraging them to ‘Walk Up’.

The #WalkUpNotOut has flooded social media, challenging students to walk up to the kid who may sit alone during lunch and invite him to sit with others, walk up to a student you don’t know and get to know them or walk up to a teacher and thank them.

Supporters say it’s another way to honor the lives lost in the latest school shooting. They say it helps to address mental health issues and encourages students to be nice.

Much like the Walk Out movement, the conversation about students walking up has its critics. Some people say being kind won’t stop mental illness. Others believe the movement has good intentions, but misses the point of addressing gun control.

Regardless, people say students shouldn’t have to choose because both movements are seeking the same thing — change.

Many supporters of the Walk Up movement say it doesn’t end Wednesday. They say it’s just getting started.