Wegmans recalls sushi sauce over allergy concern

Howard Thompson Published:
Thai Sweet Chili Sauce, courtesy of Wegmans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is recalling its Thai Sweet Chili Sauce over an allergy concern.

The grocer says the following products don’t list eggs as a potential ingredient in the sauce:

  • Wegmans Avocado Summer Roll, 2 Pack, 5 oz.
    UPC: 2-48762-00000 or 2-48920-00000
    Only packages with a use by date of 3/10/18 are affected.
  • Wegmans Assorted Gyoza, Family Pack, 17 oz.
    UPC: 2-48798-00000 or 2-48963-00000
    Only packages with use by dates from 3/9/18 through 3/12/18 are affected.
  • Thai Sweet Chili Sauce cup, 1.5oz.
    UPC: 7-66630-98023
    Only packages with a use by date of 7/4/18 or 7/5/18 are affected.

All products can be returned to the customer service desk for a refund.

Assorted Gyoza, courtesy of Wegmans
(Photo of the Avocado Summer Roll, courtesy of Wegmans)

 

