Wegmans recalls sushi sauce over allergy concern

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wegmans is recalling its Thai Sweet Chili Sauce over an allergy concern.

The grocer says the following products don’t list eggs as a potential ingredient in the sauce:

Wegmans Avocado Summer Roll, 2 Pack, 5 oz.

UPC: 2-48762-00000 or 2-48920-00000

Only packages with a use by date of 3/10/18 are affected.

Wegmans Assorted Gyoza, Family Pack, 17 oz.

UPC: 2-48798-00000 or 2-48963-00000

Only packages with use by dates from 3/9/18 through 3/12/18 are affected.

Thai Sweet Chili Sauce cup, 1.5oz.

UPC: 7-66630-98023

Only packages with a use by date of 7/4/18 or 7/5/18 are affected.

All products can be returned to the customer service desk for a refund.

