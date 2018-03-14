Wyoming County woman charged with criminally negligent homicide

TOWN OF GAINESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County woman was charged with criminally negligent homicide following a fatal crash that happened in October.

Karen Budlong, 48, of Silver Springs, was charged after the utility vehicle-related death of 36-year-old Wethersfield resident Jesse Caudill.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office says Budlong was driving the vehicle that crashed. Caudill was a passenger.

The Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol was a factor in the accident.

Budlong will be in court on April 9.