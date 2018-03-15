10-year-old girl who lost mother in tragic NT accident “will be okay”, family reports

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The family of a ten-year-old North Tonawanda girl who lost her mother in a tragic accident last week wants the WNY community to know that she will be okay, SweetBuffalo716 reports.

The girl was helping her mother get their car unstuck from their driveway, located in an alley between 14th and 15th Street, when the accident happened. The girl was in the front seat and accidentally hit the accelerator while while the vehicle was in reverse. Her mother was dragged under the car and killed.

The girl is now in the custody of her father and step-mother, and they are trying to return her life to normal as much as possible.

They also helped her start a memorial for her mom at the scene.

A benefit will be held for the family noon to 4 p.m. April 28 at Gratwick Fireside Pub in North Tonawanda.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up.