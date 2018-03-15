A Predicta-BULL upset?

Josh Reed, News 4 Sports Director Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)— 4 things UB needs to do if they’re going to upset #4 seed Arizona:

1)  RUN!!! That’s Nate Oats favorite thing to yell during a game. UB is a much deeper team than Arizona, so they will always have fresh legs coming into the game. The Bulls need to control the tempo, if Arizona is allowed to slow the game down and pound the ball inside to their two 7-footers it won’t end well for UB.

2) The other Cat. Many have tried to stop Arizona’s Deandre Ayton and many have failed. UB, like others before them, don’t matchup well with the 7’1”, 260 lb big man. He’s going to get his points and rebounds, he’s an elite NBA prospect for a reason, the Bulls need to make sure they limit Wildcats guard Allonzo Trier who averages 18.4 points per game.

3) Wes Clark. Guards win games in March. The Bulls have a lot of talent in the perimeter but Clark is “the guy”. He was the MAC tournament MVP and is a difference maker. Oats believes he will be best player on the floor and the Bulls need him to be just that.

4) Keep it close. There will be plenty of neutral fans at the arena in Boise, Idaho. If score is close at the end of the game the crowd will be cheering for the upset because… everyone loves a Cinderella Story in March.

