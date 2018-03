AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Amherst Police are looking for a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.

This surveillance photo shows a black male who police would like to identify.

If you recognize him or have any information related to the crime, call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at 689-1360 or email tips@apdny.org or text to 562-TIPS and reference AMH 18-812404-CO.