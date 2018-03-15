Atty Gen: phony grant writer ‘brilliant and stupid’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman has charged an ex-felon with stealing more than $200,000 from Buffalo churches, charities, and other community groups by posing as a grant writer.

Christina Sanford Gordon, 47, is charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud after, Schneiderman said, she convinced 30 community groups to hire her and she would obtain large state grants for them—the largest in excess of $3 million.

Schneiderman said, Gordon took the victims’ money and lived lavishly off of her ill-gotten gains, and did not prepare a single grant on their behalf.

“She presented herself as an experienced and successful grant writer. She convinced these groups that she could secure millions of dollars in state grants, but it was all an elaborate set of lies.”

Grant writing is a profession that is in high demand–mostly non-profit groups looking for someone with a special skill set that will bring in money from government programs, foundations, and other sources of funding.

Assured the grant money was forthcoming, Schneiderman said many of the groups would hire contractors and start their projects, only to have the workers quit when they the money did not come.

Buffalo Common Council President Rev. Darius Pridgen, whose congregation at True Bethel Baptist was also a target of the phony grant writing scheme, expressed his scorn, “To have any scam such as this, I want to say there is a special place in jail for people like this.”

Schneiderman said Gordon had just been released from federal prison last January, and within two months she was scamming. The 30 community groups that were scammed have spent more than $300,000 toward improvements but they have not received a dime.