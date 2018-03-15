Bonnies gear selling well after team makes a trip to the Big Dance

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It’s unbelievable,” said Kyle McGraw, about the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team winning for the first time in the NCAA tournament in more than four decades.

But he and other Bonaventure fans are slowly believing their beloved Bonnies have won during their quest to clinch a NCAA title.

“With a school of only 1600 students, to be able to make it this far and get this recognition, we are pumped,” said Pamela Ferman, a Bonas employee.

None of the undergraduate students currently attending the school were enrolled the last time the Bonnies went dancing in 2012.

“They know it’s a moment in history. They’ll always remember.”

Students and alumni are soaking up the moment. Fans and grads from around the nation have been online ordering gear, swamping the Bonaventure Bookstore. The manager, Annette Donavon, says they’ve seen a 10% increase in sales this week; completing $7000 in orders in one day.

The bookstore has a shirt reading “The Road to San Antonio” and they’ve sold more than 300 in a few days; they’ve nearly sold out and the bookstore manager has had to order more.

“It’s exciting,” said Donavon. “We have such a big following being a small school and our Bonnies alum are just amazing.”

Some of the Bonnies are helping students get to Dallas to see the team in the Big Dance. We’ve been told they had 50 tickets available for students; the admission would be covered but students had to find their own way there and had to cover lodging.

The students say the are showing support for their team, near and far, and they hope the Bonnies go deep during the tourney.