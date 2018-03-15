Cheektowaga Police officer fired following internal investigation

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – One of the Cheektowaga Police officers credited with helping to chase down a gunman outside a Dollar General store last year has been fired.

Dominic Schwartz was fired this week following an internal investigation, police say.

A few months ago, he was honored for his role in catching the suspect during the incident in November.

Schwartz, along with another officer, chased down the gunman, 29-year-old Travis Green.

Schwartz served with the Cheektowaga Police Department for 15 years. Now, his on- and off-duty activities are being called into question.

Asst. Police Chief Jim Speyer says there was an internal investigation but couldn’t go into detail since it’s a personnel issue.