Cinderella Story: Bulls upsets 4th seed Arizona 89-68

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB men’s basketball team continued it’s historic season, winning their first NCAA Tournament by upsetting No. 4 Arizona 89-68 Thursday night in Boise, Idaho.

The 13th seeded Bulls were the better team from start to finish, with junior guard CJ Massinburg setting the tone early with back-to-back 3-pointers.  Massinburg, who struggled in the conference tournament, would finish with 19 points, which included a 5-for-8 showing from beyond the arc.

Wes Clark, who was named the MAC Tournament Most Valuable Player, continued his standout play, pouring in a game-high 25 points.  Jeremy Harris added 23.

After taking a narrow 40-38 lead into halftime, the Bulls persistence on both ends of the court allowed them to wear down the Wildcats and use a 20-6 run to open up a 75-58 lead.

The Bulls advance to the Second Round where they will face off against No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday.  The Wildcats defeated Davidson 78-73.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s