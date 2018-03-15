Cinderella Story: Bulls upsets 4th seed Arizona 89-68

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The UB men’s basketball team continued it’s historic season, winning their first NCAA Tournament by upsetting No. 4 Arizona 89-68 Thursday night in Boise, Idaho.

The 13th seeded Bulls were the better team from start to finish, with junior guard CJ Massinburg setting the tone early with back-to-back 3-pointers. Massinburg, who struggled in the conference tournament, would finish with 19 points, which included a 5-for-8 showing from beyond the arc.

Wes Clark, who was named the MAC Tournament Most Valuable Player, continued his standout play, pouring in a game-high 25 points. Jeremy Harris added 23.

After taking a narrow 40-38 lead into halftime, the Bulls persistence on both ends of the court allowed them to wear down the Wildcats and use a 20-6 run to open up a 75-58 lead.

The Bulls advance to the Second Round where they will face off against No. 5 Kentucky on Saturday. The Wildcats defeated Davidson 78-73.