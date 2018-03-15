Erie County Sheriff’s deputy charged with assaulting woman inside of his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assaulting a woman inside his Olcott Avenue home.

Dennis McAndrew, 39, of Buffalo, was charged Thursday with second degree assault and two counts of second degree strangulation.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, the alleged incident occurred between Dec. 14 to 16. When police officers arrived at the home, the victim was unresponsive. She spent several days at ECMC being treated for multiple injuries to her face and body.

McAndrew was remanded without bail. He will return to court March 29.

If convicted on all charges, McAndrew faces up to seven years in prison.

 

