Mark Carney named new Erie County Water Authority commissioner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Water Authority is once again being led by a Democrat majority- despite calls to stop and study what has been a decades-long practice of patronage jobs.

The county legislature voted against hitting the pause button- and instead approved attorney Mark Carney as the next Water Authority Commissioner.

Carney gives Democrats control of the Water Authority for the first time in four years. For decades, the Water Authority has acted as a vehicle for patronage jobs for the controlling party.

Legislator Tom Loughran called for a moratorium to study the process- but was voted down.

Former Erie County Executive and current candidate for governor Joel Giambra has also called to eliminate water authorities statewide, saying that their only purpose is to fulfill political favors.