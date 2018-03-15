Mark Carney named new Erie County Water Authority commissioner

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Water Authority is once again being led by a Democrat majority- despite calls to stop and study what has been a decades-long practice of patronage jobs.

The county legislature voted against hitting the pause button- and instead approved attorney Mark Carney as the next Water Authority Commissioner.

Carney gives Democrats control of the Water Authority for the first time in four years. For decades, the Water Authority has acted as a vehicle for patronage jobs for the controlling party.

Legislator Tom Loughran called for a moratorium to study the process- but was voted down.

Former Erie County Executive and current candidate for governor Joel Giambra has also called to eliminate water authorities statewide, saying that their only purpose is to fulfill political favors.

 

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s