McCarron: Bills “a great opportunity” to compete for starting job

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Terry and Kim Pegula, along with General Manager Brandon Beane have made their intentions clear: They plan on drafting, who they hope to be, the franchise quarterback for the Bills in April.

They own the 12th and 22nd picks in the first round and own plenty of draft capital to move into the top five, if need be.

For now however, newly signed AJ McCarron is largely believed to be the bridge to that future.

“I thought it was just a great opportunity for myself to come up here and be able to compete for a starting job and that’s all you can ask for in this league,” McCarron said during his introductory press conference on Thursday.

“That was the main thing I was saying while I was in Cincinnati. It wasn’t about the money, it wasn’t about anything,” he continued. “My background, I come from absolutely nothing, so I’ve always just known ball. I just wanted a chance to compete and play and it felt like I had that opportunity here.”

McCarron was able to hit the open market after filing a grievance against the Bengals and earning the right to free agency. When asked his thoughts about the franchise drafting a quarterback of the future, the Alabama native said he tries not to “waste any mental thought” on it because it’s out of his control.

“There’s no reason for me to really put any thought in to it,” he said. “Just to be honest with you just because it creates mental clutter for my process that I need to do day in and day out to be the best player that I need to be. So, whatever they feel is best for the organization, I’m just going to come out and work my tail off for them and for this city. Just be the best player that I can.”

As for the “bridge label” McCarron dismissed that notion, too.

“You can either let it affect you and how you go about your work and let that define you or you everybody’s thought process on you. That’s always been my mindset, to change everybody that has any doubt or anything and just come in and work my tail off,” he said. “Really just show this organization, from everybody from the top to the bottom, that I’m here to work and be a team guy and try to help this team win in any way possible.”

In Cincinnati, McCarron only made three career starts in three seasons and saw action in 11 games. He threw for 920 yards and six touchdowns and was intercepted twice. McCarron also started the Bengals’ 2015 Wildcard Game against Pittsburgh and rallied Cincinnati from a 15-0 deficit to a 16-15 lead, before implosions by Vontaze Burfict and Adam Jones allowed the Steelers to kick a game-winning field goal.

“It’s always tough as a competitor,” the QB said of his playing time. “I also knew the situation I was going in to. AD (Andy Dalton) had been an established starter and had done a great job for them in the Cincy organization. So I knew the situation I was coming in to. My thought process was push AD to be the best player he can be, push us both and then learn to really almost be a servant again rather than a leader and then figure out the best way to help the team by another role and that’s what I tried to do.”