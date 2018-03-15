Most forgotten items in upstate NY Ubers

(NEWS10) – Uber released the most forgotten items in Upstate NY.

“If you’re planning to take an Uber this weekend, just make sure you do the ‘possession pat down’ before leaving the car.”

10 Most Frequently Forgotten Items in Upstate NY Ubers:

Phone Wallet Keys Clothing Bag Glasses Vape Backpack Money ID/license

15 Most Unique (Outrageous) Items Forgotten in Upstate NY Ubers:

Blue asthma pump Microwave Tide soap pods Two small paintings Board games (Taboo & Apples to Apples) Pink polka dot pillow Cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory Green Birkenstock (right foot only) Birthday card full of lottery tickets Pink wig Buffalo Bills visor Golf clubs Bag from Petco containing bird treats Unopened rubix cube Leather loafers

Most Common Days of the Week to Report Items as Lost in Upstate NY:

Saturday Sunday

Most forgetful days since Uber launched in Upstate NY (days items were reported as lost):

January 1, 2018 October 29, 2017 February 10, 2018 February 18, 2018 August 6, 2017

The following video highlights the steps you need to take if you left an item in an Uber car.

Uber launched in Upstate NY on June 29.