Niagara County residents warned of raccoon distemper outbreak

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and Town of Lewiston Police are warning the community to be alert after identifying multiple cases of distemper in raccoons in Niagara County.

There have been more than since 90 calls of sick raccoons since Jan. 1, a press release from the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The primary area of the outbreak appears to be in the northwest part of the county, particularly the towns of Porter and Lewiston.

There have been no reported cases in the City of Niagara Falls.

Raccoons can be infected by both canine and feline distemper, the press release stated.

Raccoons affected by canine distemper will initially appear as a runny nose and watery eyes. In the final stages, the raccoon may begin to wander aimlessly in a circle, disoriented and unaware of its

surroundings, or exhibit other bizarre behavior as a result of brain damage.

Feline distemper in raccoons starts with a high fever, followed by vomiting and diarrhea. Raccoons typically die within a week from feline distemper.

“Insects may play a role in the transmission of the disease,” the press release stated.

Humans are not at risk from the disease. Cat and dog owners should make sure their pets have been vaccinated.

If you see a raccoon acting in a suspicious nature, stay away for the animal and make contact with a Nuisance Wildlife Control Agent to assist you with the incident.