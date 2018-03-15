Parent arrested after showing up to Lake Shore High School

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Evans parent was charged with disorderly conduct after showing up to his daughter’s school on Wednesday.

According to police, the man went to Lake Shore High School, concerned that his 14-year-old was participating in the national school walkouts without him knowing.

The parent, who tells News 4 he is meeting with police and school officials on Thursday, said he was frustrated that the school never sent out a memo or an alert about the walkouts.

The school district says nothing was sent out because it was not a district-sanctioned event. According to them, students were not required to participate.