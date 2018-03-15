Pedestrian bridge collapses in Miami, multiple people killed

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – A new pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in Miami has collapsed.

WFLA is reporting that several people were killed.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene.

A live feed from a news helicopter shows multiple cars and trucks underneath the collapsed bridge.

Firefighters are treating people at the scene. Some of the injured have already been transported to local hospitals.

The 950-ton span was installed on Saturday. The main part of the 174-foot span was assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.

The $14.2 million bridge crossed over a busy seven lane road that divided the university’s campus from the city of Sweetwater.

The bridge was scheduled to open in early 2019, according to WFLA.

