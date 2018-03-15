Psychologists weighing in on what to tell kids about school violence

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As conversations continue around the country about school violence and safety, some parents are struggling with what to tell their children.

Child psychologists are weighing in on when and what to tell your kids.

One psychologist advises shielding children younger than six from violent or extremely upsetting news because they’re too young to comprehend it.

For kids age seven to 11, it’s recommended that you ask if they’ve heard about an incident and if they have questions.

For kids 12 and over, experts say it’s important to keep the conversation going.

“I think it’s helpful to be able to say to the children ‘you know it’s the job of adults to keep you safe,'” Dr. Lisa Damour says. “You know, and we work to keep you safe. And you do drills at school that are designed to do that, and I wouldn’t send you to school if I was worried that you were going to get hurt there, whatever sits right with the parent.”

Dr. Damour also says it’s important for parents to keep a matter-of-fact tone in these conversations because the tone of the talk should not be frightening for kids.