SUNY Fredonia study says numerous water bottles are contaminated

By Published: Updated:
(Picture from SUNY Fredonia study on water bottles)

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Geology & Environmental Sciences department at SUNY Fredonia conducted a study which showed that a number of brands of bottled water are contaminated by microplastic.

“Plastic is defined as any synthetic or semi-synthetic polymer with thermo-plastic or thermo-set properties,” the report said.

The researchers tested 11 different brands of water from 27 different lots. Overall, 259 individual bottles were tested.

93 percent of the bottles showed a sign of microplastic contamination, the researchers say.

The data collected by the researchers suggests that the “contamination is at least partially coming from the packaging and/or the bottling process itself,” they say.

Dr. Sherri Mason, a chemistry professor at the school, led the research.

“It’s not about pointing fingers at particular brands,” Dr. Mason told the BBC. “It’s really showing that this is everywhere, that plastic has become such a pervasive material in our society, and it’s pervading water — all of these products that we consume at a very basic level.”

MORE | See the researchers’ report here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s