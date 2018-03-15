‘The 5th Dementia’: A Parkinson’s patient rocks out for his health

“Every day was like a roller coaster ride,” Rosenstein said. “When a terrible disease befalls a family, even your close friends don’t know what to say. It feels like you have leprosy because people don’t want to come near.”

June 2014 was a particularly difficult period for the couple, when Irwin was not responding well to medications. Then something seemingly miraculous happened: Rosenstein heard him playing the piano.

Irwin had played saxophone and piano throughout his life. But this was the first time she heard him play in the eight years since his diagnosis. Rosenstein observed that he seemed more aware, responsive, energetic and communicative.

“I was at my wit’s end, and finally something positive happened,” she said. “The music actually resurrected him.”

Rosenstein contacted a doctor to tell him what was happening.

“He told me that I was watching music change brain chemistry,” she said. “Playing the piano caused him to release dopamine, and that was giving him the lift. … I realized that no medications were more powerful than music.”

The experience led Rosenstein to start a band for Irwin and other people who have neurodegenerative diseases.

“We needed to get some musical buddies so we could all party together,” she said.

The band called itself The 5th Dementia.

“They were having so much fun playing music and socializing. … And people were jumping on to get involved,” Rosenstein said. “We never looked back.”

Since 2014, her nonprofit, Music Mends Minds , has created 20 bands across the country that have improved the quality of life for more than 200 people.

CNN’s Laura Klairmont spoke with Rosenstein about her work. Below is an edited version of their conversation.

CNN: After starting The 5th Dementia, what inspired you to turn this experiment into a nonprofit?

Carol Rosenstein: It didn’t take long before I recognized that we were on to something really grand. So, Music Mends Minds was born. We’re in the business of creating bands in different cities where we can find people with neurodegenerative diseases who love to play music and are ready to jump on and have a good time.

Bands practice once or twice a week. (It’s) a safe zone for patients, for caregivers, for family members and for the entire public to come to a rehearsal and feel the magic of music and change their moods. Everybody is high on life after a rehearsal. We also organize concerts a couple of times a year for all the bands. The concerts bring great pride to our musicians and singers and offers them an opportunity to shine again.

We’re jamming all over the country. We’ve reached patients that were lost and lived without music and then we introduced them to the magic of music, and they in turn came alive and have an extension on life.