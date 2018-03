TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 26-year-old woman from Tonawanda is competing in this year’s Iditarod.

Before moving to Alaska in 2013, Tara Cicatello graduated from Canisius College.

In 2015, she completed her first sled-dog race, the Kuskowim 300. This year’s Iditarod is her first one.

More information on her times in the competition can be found here.

In addition to Cicatello, a Monroe County native is also competing in the race. Noah Pereira, 21, is from Brockport.