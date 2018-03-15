Two Forestville men indicted on multiple child pornography, witness tampering charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Forestville men have been charged with multiple child pornography and witness tampering charges by grand jury.

Richard C. Miller, 50, and Joseph Harvey, 54, have been charged with production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography, conspiracy to distribute, receive, and possess child pornography, and witness tampering.

According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Miller produced child pornography by filming himself engaged in a sexual act with a minor between 2006 and 2009.

Between Jan. 2016 and March 2017, Miller and Harvey exchanged images of child pornography and engaged in explicit discussion regarding child pornography and pedophilia.

A search of a residence shared by the defendants revealed multiple electronic devices containing child pornography.

Miller was arrested by complaint in May 2017. While being detained on charged of production and possession of child pornography, Miller sent a letter seeking to pay a material witness in the case not to participate in the criminal investigation.

If convicted, they face minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum penalty of 30 years, and a $250,000 fine.