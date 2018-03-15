Two measles cases put U.S. travelers on high alert

NEWARK, N.J. — Health officials are warning people who went through airports in Newark, New Jersey, Detroit and Memphis this month that they may have been exposed to measles. The disease was carried by two air passengers from overseas.

The two cases happened within days of each other. The first was on March 6, when a contagious passenger flew from an unknown origin abroad to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and was later hospitalized. The second involved a young child from Brussels who flew into Newark Liberty International Airport, then went to Memphis, where the child was isolated.

The New Jersey Department of Health warned anyone in Terminal B or Terminal C between 2:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms. The Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee says upon arrival, the child immediately sought medical care and was placed in isolation.

Last year, there were 118 cases of measles in the U.S., mostly among people who were not vaccinated.

People most at-risk are children under age 5, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women. The vaccination rate for measles in the U.S. is around 90 percent, and if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re 97 percent protected and you don’t need another booster.