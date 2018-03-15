Two measles cases put U.S. travelers on high alert

CBS NEWS Published:

NEWARK, N.J. — Health officials are warning people who went through airports in Newark, New Jersey, Detroit and Memphis this month that they may have been exposed to measles. The disease was carried by two air passengers from overseas.

The two cases happened within days of each other. The first was on March 6, when a contagious passenger flew from an unknown origin abroad to Detroit Metropolitan Airport and was later hospitalized. The second involved a young child from Brussels who flew into Newark Liberty International Airport, then went to Memphis, where the child was isolated.

The New Jersey Department of Health warned anyone in Terminal B or Terminal C  between 2:45 p.m. and 9:00 p.m to seek medical attention if they develop symptoms. The Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee says upon arrival, the child immediately sought medical care and was placed in isolation.

Last year, there were 118 cases of measles in the U.S., mostly among people who were not vaccinated.

People most at-risk are children under age 5, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women. The vaccination rate for measles in the U.S. is around 90 percent, and if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re 97 percent protected and you don’t need another booster.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s