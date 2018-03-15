US military helicopter crashes in Iraq

CNN Published:

Washington (CNN) – A US military HH-60, a Black Hawk variant helicopter, has crashed in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according to multiple US defense officials.

One US defense official said that there were “likely fatalities” involved and that rescue teams were on the scene in under an hour.
The officials cautioned that these are early reports and that the Pave Hawk was carrying seven personnel, but was not on a combat mission.
The officials said the early reports do not indicate hostile fire, but they emphasized they need to determine what happened.
“A US military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with US service members aboard,” the US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq told CNN. “Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time. Further details will be released when available. An investigation will be initiated to determine the cause of the incident.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s