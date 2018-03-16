Adams struggles as Bonnies fall to No. 6 Florida in NCAA Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaylen Adams NCAA Tournament got off to a rocky start after a rough shooting night in the Bonnies’ “First Four” showdown against UCLA.

In the First Round against No. 6 Florida Adams’ continued to struggle — as did the rest of his teammates in a 77-62 loss.

“All the credit goes to Florida. I thought they had a great game plan going in, especially defensively on Jay and Matt,” Head Coach Mark Schmidt said after the game. “We didn’t play well offensively in the first half, but I thought being down five in the first half was a moral victory.”

He continued, “They jumped on us in the first four minutes of the second half and it went from five to 14 and it was an uphill battle at that point. We just lost to a better team today.”

Adams finished 2-for-6 from the floor and scoring just 11 points, seven of which came at the charity stripe. He had just three at halftime after sitting most of the opening 20 minutes of action after picking up three fouls.

Courtney Stockard, who shouldered the load offensively against the Bruins in Dayton, Ohio, couldn’t find a rhythm either, finishing with just 14 points. He went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

As a team, St. Bonaventure made just three of their 19 3-pointers.

“Credit Florida’s defense. They were long and active early and forced us into tough shots,” Adams said. “It affected the rhythm. We couldn’t stick it in any after that. It’s tough to win without the three.”

Florida was led in scoring by Egor Koulechov, who poured in a game-high 20. As a team, the Gators splashed home 10 three pointers.

“It’s a historic season,” an emotional Adams said after their 26-win campaign and first NCAA win since 1970. “I couldn’t proud of my teammates for how we fought all year. From losing that first game to the 2-and-4 start in conference, I couldn’t be prouder for battling all year. It’s a tough way to go out.”