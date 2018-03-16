Adams struggles as Bonnies fall to No. 6 Florida in NCAA Tournament

By Published:
St. Bonaventure guard Jaylen Adams (3) battles Florida guard KeVaughn Allen (5) for space during the second half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018. Florida won 77-62. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Jaylen Adams NCAA Tournament got off to a rocky start after a rough shooting night in the Bonnies’ “First Four” showdown against UCLA.

In the First Round against No. 6 Florida Adams’ continued to struggle — as did the rest of his teammates in a 77-62 loss.

“All the credit goes to Florida. I thought they had a great game plan going in, especially defensively on Jay and Matt,” Head Coach Mark Schmidt said after the game. “We didn’t play well offensively in the first half, but I thought being down five in the first half was a moral victory.”

He continued, “They jumped on us in the first four minutes of the second half and it went from five to 14 and it was an uphill battle at that point. We just lost to a better team today.”

Adams finished 2-for-6 from the floor and scoring just 11 points, seven of which came at the charity stripe.  He had just three at halftime after sitting most of the opening 20 minutes of action after picking up three fouls.

Courtney Stockard, who shouldered the load offensively against the Bruins in Dayton, Ohio, couldn’t find a rhythm either, finishing with just 14 points.  He went 0-for-3 from beyond the arc.

As a team, St. Bonaventure made just three of their 19 3-pointers.

“Credit Florida’s defense. They were long and active early and forced us into tough shots,” Adams said. “It affected the rhythm.  We couldn’t stick it in any after that. It’s tough to win without the three.”

Florida was led in scoring by Egor Koulechov, who poured in a game-high 20.  As a team, the Gators splashed home 10 three pointers.

“It’s a historic season,” an emotional Adams said after their 26-win campaign and first NCAA win since 1970.  “I couldn’t proud of my teammates for how we fought all year. From losing that first game to the 2-and-4 start in conference, I couldn’t be prouder for battling all year. It’s a tough way to go out.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s