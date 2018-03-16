Buffalo among top cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s day

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Around Buffalo, many folks are Irish will be Irish for the weekend as St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are underway.

“We are being nationally and internationally recognized now,” said Patrick Kaeler, the President of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

That’s right – Buffalo is among the top cities to celebrate the holiday. Outlets like Travel and Leisure, USA Today, and WalletHub have designated the Queen City as a top five destination for this event.

“If you think about all the destinations in the country, New York, Boston, Chicago – we rank higher than them [in the USA Today poll].”

The guides take into account several factors including events, like the city’s two parades, safety, and the number of Irish pubs. Kaeler says when you also factor in Buffalonian’s welcoming nature, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the city is among the top.

Kaeler feels being recognized as one of the top spots will benefit the region long after the taps run dry and the green beads are put away.

“Any time we’re on the national platform really helps get us on the radar.”

