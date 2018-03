BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo man has been charged with attempted murder in an attack on a Buffalo chocolate shop employee.

John Jaycox, 49, of Buffalo, was charged with second degree attempted murder and third degree burglary.

According to the Erie County DA’s Office, Jaycox entered Choco-Logo on Broadway on Thursday afternoon, attacking a 60-year-old employee.

He has been remanded without bail and will return to court March 21 for a felony hearing.