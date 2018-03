CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Clarence teen was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder.

Last March, Zachery Aroix and two others lured someone to a construction site off of Gentwood Dr. There, they tried to rob him at gunpoint.

Using a shotgun, Aroix shot the victim in the leg when he tried to escape.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder last month.

In addition to his prison sentence, Aroix, who is now 18, will also spend 2.5 years on probation.