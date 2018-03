ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency crews had some trouble getting traffic “mooving” Thursday night.

I-86 eastbound near Elmira was completely blocked off by at least a dozen cows.

Two tractor trailers and a car were involved in a crash.

The cows roamed the highway during recovery efforts.

The road later reopened, and the cows are back where they belong, but it’s still not clear what happened.