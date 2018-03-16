Cuomo: Probe any NY schools that blocked student walkout

The Associated Press Published:
Andrew Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has asked state education officials to investigate reports that some New York schools prevented students from taking part in Wednesday’s nationwide student walkout to protest gun violence.

The Democrat sent a letter Thursday to Education Department Commissioner MaryEllen Elia, calling on her to look into any reports of schools blocking exits so students couldn’t leave.

Cuomo called such actions “an egregious safety violation” and unlawful. His letter mentioned reports of schools in New York state disciplining students and faculty for participating in the event.

Newsday reported students at some Long Island schools were suspended.

Cuomo joined students in New York City who walked out of their school for a “die-in” demonstration in Manhattan. He laid down on the pavement and joined students in chanting “Gun control now!”

