Dentists see a jump in emergency visits days after St. Patrick’s Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As hundreds of people get ready to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Buffalo, local dentists say the holiday has them seeing green as they’re gearing up for more emergency visits.

From the St. Patrick’s Day parades to the parties, it’s that time of year again where the entire city of Buffalo is seeing green.

But after a day of drinking, it’s a bit of bad luck that can land many people at the dental office.

“When people are drinking obviously accidents happen,” said Dr. Peter DeRose, a dentist with the Inspire Dental Group.

The most common problems? A chipped tooth or even missing teeth. Dr. Peter DeRose with inspire dental group says he’s seen it all.

“They can break teeth, they can break teeth off, knock teeth out you know, lacerations of the lip and face, they can get broken jaws I mean it’s all kinds of stuff,” said Dr. DeRose.

Dentists across the country see a 77% jump in emergency visits in the days after St. Patrick’s Day, according to Sikka Software which provides tools to thousands of dental practices across the country.

“People can fall. People get into fights, altercations. So typically mouth injuries, face and neck injuries,” said DeRose.

When it comes to fixing a person’s smile after St. Paddy’s Day, it could be a simple filling or require surgery for a tooth implant. But Dr. DeRose says the trouble is finding out the truth behind the missing or chipped tooth.

“Usually a fake story is told so they don’t want to, they’re a little embarrassed about what really happened or they can’t remember. It’s one or the other,” said DeRose.

Dr. DeRose says it’s not always just St. Patrick’s Day, he says he sees more patients any time there’s a special celebration in the city.

“Any celebration, it’s random. It ebbs and flows, sometimes you see a lot sometimes you won’t see any it really depends,” said DeRose.

The state of Delaware sees the largest increase in dental emergencies after St. Patrick’s Day. New York ranks number 26 on that list with a more than 50% jump over normal.

Dentists are reminding people to be careful during the holiday weekend.