Ex-FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe fired

CNN Published:
Andrew McCabe
FILE - In this June 7, 2017 file photo, then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe pauses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring. Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday. The move is effective Monday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

(CNN) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe late Friday, less than two days shy of his retirement, ending the career of an official who rose to serve as second-in-command at the bureau.

McCabe had more recently been regularly taunted by President Donald Trump and besieged by accusations that he misled internal investigators at the Justice Department.
McCabe had been expected to retire this Sunday, on his 50th birthday, when he would have become eligible to receive early retirement benefits.
But Friday’s termination could now place a portion of his anticipated pension, earned after over two decades of service, in significant jeopardy.

