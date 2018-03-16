Fans celebrating the UB Bulls first NCAA tournament win, a huge upset against Arizona

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — People around the country are referring to them as the Bracket Busting Buffalo Bulls. That’s coming after the UB men’s basketball team obliterated Arizona in the first round of play – their first win in the NCAA tournament, ever. Now, they have captured the attention of fans around the nation as they begin their fairytale journey toward a title.

“This is a storytelling ending,” said Kyle Hughes, a UB Bulls senior and fan.

Every couple of years during the tournament comes a story which seems almost fictional – like a fairytale, and this season, the leading characters are coming from Buffalo.

“I really can’t put this into words.”

The Bulls primetime upset over the Arizona Wildcats shocked many, including Hughes.

“This is putting UB on the map.”

In a celebratory moment marrying March Madness and Buffalo – the senior did what many fans might; he took his excitement to the table. It was a promise he made to head coach Nate Oats. So he wanted to make good.

“I break tables, not promises. It was pure adrenaline. Seeing that clock hit zero: not only did we win, we blew them out.”

With the big win over the 4-seed, the 13th seeded Bulls are being regarded as this year’s Cinderella story.

“Their heart, confidence, mentality is second to none.”

The team and fans know this historic first win will be good for the program and as the line from the fairytale goes: ‘Where there is goodness, there is magic.’

“They know there is something magical happening and they’re just trying to live in the moment.”