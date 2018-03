STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A garbage truck and a pickup truck collided in Genesee County on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at Route 5 and Clipnock Rd. in Stafford around 6:30 a.m.

Sources tell News 4 the pickup truck was headed west and the garbage truck was headed east at the time of the crash.

The garbage truck driver was not hurt, but the other driver was seriously injured and taken to UMMC.